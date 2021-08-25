Sen. Kyrsten Sinema critical of President Biden’s plan for Afghan evacuations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema visited Tucson to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

The package has just received a green light by Congress and a likely vote for approval on or before Sept. 27.

“I look forward to seeing the President sign this bill into law,” she said while holding a briefing for local politicians at the Tucson International Airport. “So we can be shovel ready and get started on October 1st.”

That’s the beginning of the federal fiscal year.

The trillion-dollar package, the first infrastructure package passed in decades, will be used for roads, bridges, airports, water systems and broadband upgrades, especially in rural areas.

But Sinema is not sold on the President’s other, more expansive $3.5 trillion human infrastructure plan, which coalesces around Medicare, child care and other services.

“I have said several times that I do not support a three and a half trillion dollar package,” she said.

How that may affect the package is not certain but in a US Senate divided 50-50, every vote counts. Sinema pointed out she did vote to begin the process debating the bill in Senate two weeks ago but that does not mean she supports the entire package.

“I am interested and willing to work in a bipartisan way with my colleagues in both the administration and the House and Senate,” she said. “To find a package that is right for Arizona’s families.”

But she left some of her harshest criticism of the Biden Administration for his handling of the evacuation in Afghanistan.

The President has agreed to a hard deadline for ending the evacuation on Aug. 31. Sinema disagrees with that.

“It is my understanding from the briefings I’ve received, that that would be difficult if not impossible to do,” she said.

But the President has left himself an out.

“I’ve asked the Pentagon and the US State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary,” the President said during a briefing on the Afghan operation.

But Sinema says it’s too late, now that those contingencies should have been made in advance.

“This process has not been handled appropriately, there was not enough advanced planning for those contingencies to occur, which were foreseeable, and we’re going to continue to push the administration, hold them accountable,” she said.

She adds that will be done in a “bipartisan fashion.”

But Sinema would not say what she would have done differently saying “that’s not my job.” Her job she said is “advice and consent.”

