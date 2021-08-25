The “sound of music” returns to Reid Park in September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a year-long absence, the beautiful music of the Tucson Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro László Veres, returns to Reid Park on Sunday, September 5th. The fall concert series of four performances will feature two of the three conductor finalists presenting concerts curated and directed by each candidate. The opening and closing concerts will be directed by Veres. All are sure to be a welcome sound to the thousands of regular guests who have missed Music Under the Stars.

COVID SAFETY AT THE PARK

Mindful of current COVID safety recommendations, and for the safety of the orchestra members, staff, volunteers and patrons, the Tucson Pops Orchestra and Board of Directors strongly urges all patrons choosing to attend concerts in the park be fully vaccinated against COVID 19 prior to attendance. Wearing a face covering is recommended when interacting with any of the staff or orchestra members. Additional information on all COVID protocols for the City of Tucson can be found at www.tucsonaz.gov

TUCSON POPS FALL PROGRAM

September 5 – László Veres with guest artist Jack Neubeck. A delightful opening evening featuring the music of one of Tucson’s favorite vocalists. As a longtime Tucson Pops board member and announcer, Neubeck is set to perform a variety of show tunes by George Gershwin as well as the popular classics Smile and My Way. In a special dedication to the City of Tucson, the Orchestra will perform the Tucson March by local composer Mark Wolfram, Twentiana - A Montage of Songs from the 1920′s and more.

September 12 - Guest Conductor: Toru Tagawa with Guest Artist: David Morgan, Tuba. Toro Tagawa presents a program for all ages, from an American Salute and the score from Chicago, to Beethovan’s Symphony No.5, selections from Carmen, a Beatles Medley and more. Special guest Tuba player David Morgan will perform the Tuba Tiger Rag.

September 19 – Guest Conductor Khris Dodge with Guest Artists: Matthew Holter, José “Chach” Snook,Tyler Wright, and Crystal Stark. Khris Dodge presents a wonderfully eclectic concert featuring some of Tucson’s best talent. The Orchestra opens with Imagine -What a Wonderful World and Somewhere over the Rainbow, among others; Holter, Snook, and Wright will sing O Solo Mio and Nessan Dorma and Pops favorite Crystal Stark will perform One Moment in Time.

September 26 - László Veres with Guest Artist Ryan Chen on Guitar. This concert opens with the world premiere of “Extra! Extra! Read All About It! by Mark Wolfram followed by Selections from My Fair Lady sponsored by Broadway in Tucson, Chorus of the Matadors, Eine kleine Nachtmusik and more. Guitarist Ryan Chen will perform Recuerdos de la Alhambra.

For additional details and to view the complete music programs visit tucsonpops.org

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Throughout the pandemic, the Tucson Pops Orchestra created a selection of wonderful virtual performances available to the community for home viewing until live music in the park returned. The most recent of these is the moving score from the Sound of Music, which will be released on the Tucson Pops YouTube channel in September. For details visit www.tucsonpops.com

Look for the weekly “Food Truck Roundup” at each Pops Concerts featuring a variety of Tucson’s best food trucks providing attendees with outstanding picnic fare. Participating vendors and the complete musical program can be found on the website at tucsonpops.org

Who: Tucson Pops Orchestra Spring 2019 Concert Season

When: Sundays, Sept 5,13,20 and 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park

What: Free concerts “Under the Stars” for the whole family

ABOUT THE TUCSON POPS ORCHESTRA

Founded by Georges DeMeester, the Tucson Pops Orchestra has been performing free concerts for the Tucson Public for 67 years. DeMeester gathered together a group of musicians to form the Tucson Pops Orchestra, their common goal was to share their love of music with the public – to make classics and popular tunes accessible to everyone at the free concerts they performed. They utilized whatever spaces were available including the VA Hospital, a hotel on Miracle Mile, at a variety of radio stations, at Himmel Park and Reid Park where they played on the back of a flatbed truck. Little did they imagine then that the Orchestra would still be performing today in the outdoor performance center at Reid Park named after their founder. When Georges retired in 1973, he handed off the baton to Charles “Bucky” Steele who increased the number of musicians and was conductor until 1997. Since then, Maestro László Veres has continued to grow the orchestra which today includes almost entirely Tucson Symphony musicians who perform with the Pops during their off season. The Tucson Pops Orchestra features the top musicians in Southern AZ, whose pleasure it is to continue to provide the highest quality music to the Tucson public each season. For additional information visit www.tucsonpops.org or call 520 -722-5853.

