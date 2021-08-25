Advertise
TUSD implements additional COVID-19 mitigation measures

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the largest school district in Southern Arizona nears three weeks back in the classroom, Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is implementing additional mitigation measures.

According to the district’s data dashboard, of the 42,368 students who are attending in-person, 83 have COVID-19. That’s 0.2% of students.

“I know our cases in TUSD have been relatively low, we haven’t had a lot of reported outbreaks,” said Interim Governing Board President Adelita Grijalva. “We are about where we were in June 2020 [in Pima County], and the numbers are increasing every month. I would like us to continue to look at the numbers and for us as a district - like we have committed to - to let the science guide us.”

TUSD will soon begin pool testing. Parents will have the option to have their children tested weekly in school. Teachers and students will self-swab, and their samples will be sent to a lab in a timely manner. Pool testing will be piloted at 20 schools in the coming weeks. It’s set to roll out to the rest of the district by the end of September.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo hopes it helps Pima County get on top of cases faster.

“They are having a tremendously difficult time getting parents to participate in the contact tracing process,” he said. “Upwards of 60% of their calls are not answered immediately. It’s creating a lag time.”

So, district employees are stepping in. Parents of close contacts will receive this letter immediately after a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Straight from the Pima County Health Department’s guidelines, it details what vaccinated and unvaccinated students will need to do before returning.

“We have now finalized a formal model for students that find themselves either in isolation or quarantine,” Dr. Trujillo said.

Students with COVID-19 and unvaccinated close contacts will receive live Zoom instruction from fully qualified teachers (made available through the Mitigation Pathway and Behavioral Support programs).

Mitigation rollbacks include a pause on indoor school-wide assemblies.

“We are also requesting for indoor sports, which I believe right now is volleyball, that spectators wear a mask when they attend the event,” said Leslie Lenhart, the Communications Director for TUSD.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

