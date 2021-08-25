United Way seeks volunteers for Days of Caring

Advertise
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is hoping to see hundreds of volunteers at Days of Caring in October.(United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - United Way for Tucson and Southern Arizona are inviting community members for a two-day project to improve the area later this year.

According to a news release, volunteers are needed for the group’s 22nd annual “Days of Caring” on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

United Way plans to pair more than 1,000 volunteers with over 100 community service projects. In 2020, the group saw 1,000 people complete 80 projects, including outdoor clean-ups in neighborhoods, landscaping and painting.

“We want to thank, in advance, all of those who will be joining together to volunteer for the many projects that will improve our community this coming October, knowing that we all thrive when we work together,” CEO Tony Penn said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers can take on virtual projects, such as making their own kindness rocks or positive sidewalk chalk art. Volunteers who meet in-person are asked to follow all CDC and local public health guidelines.

Registration is open between Sept. 1 and Oct. 18. More information about Days of Caring can be found HERE, or by contacting Meredith Bode at daysofcaring@unitedwaytucson.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

