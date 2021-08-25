West Nile Virus case reported in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Health Services District confirmed its first case of West Nile Virus during the state’s mosquito season on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

County officials say the case was found in a Pinal County resident. The case is the only one confirmed this season outside of Maricopa County.

Out of the nine cases investigated by Pinal County, only one was confirmed.

Between 2016 and 2021, the county has seen 12 confirmed cases and 12 probable cases.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitos and is most common in the continental United States. It was first detected in Arizona in 2003.

Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% have minor symptoms such as headaches, fevers, aches, nausea and fatigue. The virus causes more serious illness in less than 1% of cases.

Those who are over 60 years old or have certain conditions, like diabetes, hypertension and cancer, are more likely to become severely ill from the virus.

