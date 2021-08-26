Advertise
Brnovich tells Maricopa County to comply with election subpoena or lose funds

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich(AZ Family)
By Digital staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Thursday morning, Aug. 26, that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has been found in violation of state law for failing to comply with the Arizona Senate’s subpoena in relation to the 2020 election audit.

The Attorney General’s office said if the board does not change its course, the Arizona Treasurer will be notified to withhold state-shared funds. On July 26, 2021, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Senator Warren Petersen issued the subpoena related to the 2020 election audit, which included routers and network logs.

Maricopa County objected to the request and has not provided all subpoenaed items, according to the Attorney General’s office. The office also added that the MCBOS has failed to explain why it is not required to comply with the subpoena, only stating that since the Senate is not in session, it cannot be held in contempt.

The Attorney General’s office stated if the MCBOS fails to resolve the issue within 30 days, it will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold state revenue from Maricopa County until the board complies.

Maricopa County released the following statement after Brnovich made his announcement: The members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are aware of the investigative report issued by the Arizona Attorney General.  Board members will meet with their legal counsel and determine an appropriate path forward.

