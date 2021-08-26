Advertise
City concerned about vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons

By Bud Foster
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City of Tucson leaders have crunched the numbers on who has been vaccinated and who has not of their nearly 4,000 employees.

The numbers were gathered after the Tucson City Council passed a vaccine mandate for all of its employees.

The city asked all of its workers to let it know if they’ve been vaccinated or not and whether they wanted to apply for a medical or religious exemption.

More than 97% of the workers complied with the request and more than 78% have been vaccinated.

What surprised city leaders most, was the number of police and fire employees who applied for one of the two exemptions.

The city said 189 firefighters and 198 police officers filed for medical or religious exemptions as a reason they have not been vaccinated. You can see the breakdown for all employees below.

That’s nearly one-third of the TFD and nearly 20% of the TPD.

“I think it’s high compared to what I was expecting,” said Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega. “Those requests for accommodations have not yet been approved.”

Ortega said each of the requests will be reviewed before granting them.

That’s important because the penalty for not being vaccinated or granted an exemption is a five-day suspension without pay.

“There’s a follow-up discussion that will happen with the employee and additional information will be requested,” Ortega said. “So it will be pretty much on a case-by-case basis.”

No one has been suspended yet but the department heads have until the end of the year to hand out punishment.

“I think it’s still too early to tell exactly what the outcome of that will be,” Ortega said.

By giving them until the end of the year, it helps city officials avoid jeopardizing public safety by leaving the TFD or TPD shorthanded.

“So that gives us an opportunity to schedule it to lessen the blow, so to speak, so that not everyone is out at the same time,” he said.

The city council will discuss the suspensions and how to carry them out. If it decides to do so, it could come during its next meeting on Sept. 14.

