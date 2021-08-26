Advertise
Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for those killed in Kabul attack

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff through August 30 in honor of the U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Arizonans are urged to participate in the tribute as well.

Ducey released the following statement:

“Today is a tragic day for our nation. I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of the U.S. forces killed and wounded in today’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. I am horrified by this attack on our brave service members as well as other innocent civilians in the area.” Arizona joins all Americans in condemning this attack in the strongest possible terms. There are no words to express the depth of Americans’ sorrow and anger for this loss of life. As we mourn the dead, we must also recognize the context for this terrible attack. American troops have fought, bled and died in Afghanistan for two decades to keep this country from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists. We are now seeing in real time how the recent action to withdraw from Afghanistan has made America and the world less safe.”

