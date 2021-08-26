Health care office for Medicare patients coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A health care clinic for adults on Medicare and Medicaid is coming to Tucson in early 2022.

Dr. Ali Kahn, Executive Medical Director for Oak Street Health, said the clinic is different from a traditional doctor’s office because it focuses on the quality of care over the quantity of patients.

“Because we’re paid not on how many patients we see every day, we have the capacity to put in that kind of investment,” Kahn said. “During the pandemic, we were delivering food and toilet paper to our patients every day to make sure they were staying safe at home.”

Oak Street Health currently operates in more than 90 centers across 13 states. Arizona will be the 20th state the clinic will open in. Kahn said the company is so successful because it focuses on creating a community of individuals for peer support, with a mission of rebuilding the healthcare model to cater to patient’s everyday needs.

“We support overall wellness, so think about Zumba and Silver Sneakers and therapy classes, but also trips to the supermarket next door to talk about what kind of tortilla choice makes the most sense,” Kahn said. “We try to really come in and figure out the community around us and the community organizations around us, and we try to build a presence that’s going to be here for 10 to 25 years or more.”

The clinic will be located at 3820 N. Oracle Road. Kahn said the lease has been signed, and construction will start soon. All healthcare staff will be hired locally. Oak Street Health also plans on opening another clinic in Phoenix.

“Our mission requires a big team, so 25 to 30 people per clinic. They’re not only delivering medical care, but they’re also doing a lot of work proactively to reach out to you, reach out to the community, build those relationships and make sure people don’t fall through the cracks,” Kahn said.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s initiative approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

