Pima County deputies cracking down on street racing

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting this weekend, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is putting in extra effort to stop street racing.

According to a news release, deputies are still getting complaints about street racing and that creates safety risks for residents.

Authorities said policing and preventing street racing requires an above-average level of manpower and resources.

Sreet racing is “criminally reckless” driving and has caused serious injuries and fatalities, according to the PCSD.

The PCSD said many of the vehicles involved in street racing are modified to be louder and produce more smoke than normal, and that can be a nuisance for residents

“We are committed to continuing cooperation with our regional partners to keep the roadways of Pima County safe,” the PCSD said in the release.

