Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

TPD to host catalytic converter etching event on Aug. 28