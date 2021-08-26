PREVIEW: What happens when the school relief funding runs out?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across southern Arizona are receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government.

The funding, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief , can be used for things like COVID-19 prevention and recovery efforts, adding staff, educational technology, breakfast and lunch programs, mental health services, learning loss as well as facility and equipment repairs.

KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavaos has been tracking how the local district are spending your tax dollars.

That funding will dry up in three years and districts will have to show how they used the money and prove it made a difference.

