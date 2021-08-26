Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PREVIEW: What happens when the school relief funding runs out?

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across southern Arizona are receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government.

The funding, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, can be used for things like COVID-19 prevention and recovery efforts, adding staff, educational technology, breakfast and lunch programs, mental health services, learning loss as well as facility and equipment repairs.

KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavaos has been tracking how the local district are spending your tax dollars.

That funding will dry up in three years and districts will have to show how they used the money and prove it made a difference.

Catch Valerie’s late report at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or you can check this story later tonight.

To read some of her other stories on ESSER funding, click on the links below.

KOLD INVESTIGATES: Tracking how local school districts are spending your tax dollars

KOLD INVESTIGATES: Sunnyside, Tucson unified school districts see first round of COVID relief money

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Oscar Lee
‘Feel safe?’ Tucson police chief tweets frustration after release of shooting suspect
Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
Tucson police investigating robbery on east side
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Like rattlesnake venom, the enzyme at high levels can “shred” the membranes of vital organs.
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, children walk together after a game of soccer at an...
Migrant children spend weeks at US shelters as more arrive
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Brnovich tells Maricopa County to comply with election subpoena or lose funds
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids