Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed condo

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Video released by a team of federal investigators shows more evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in a Miami-area condominium that collapsed in June, killing 98 people.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology also announced Wednesday it will conduct a five-pronged investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse, which will be led by Judith Mitrani-Reiser. She is a Cuban-born engineer who grew up in Miami.

The video shows densely packed steel reinforcement in various sections of the building, along with extensive corrosion where one column met the building’s foundation.

“The corrosion on the bottom of that column is astronomical,” Dawn Lehman, a professor of structural engineering at the University of Washington, told the Miami Herald. She said that amount of corrosion should have been obvious and documented as part of the 40-year inspection that was ongoing when the building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed June 24.

“If there’s that amount of corrosion, this should have been fixed,” she said.

The images show beams, walls and columns that appear to be overcrowded with steel reinforcement, which suggests potential weaknesses, she explained.

“There is no reason there should be that kind of bar congestion,” Lehman said.

The risk posed by “congested” vertical rebar in columns would have been even worse in spots where the rebar overlapped, which is known as “lap splice” regions, Abieyuwa Aghayere, a Drexel University engineering researcher who also reviewed the video, told the newspaper.

While it’s already congested with rebar, at the splice regions, it would have been “even further congested,” Aghayere told the Herald.

He said he was struck by how “powdery” and white the concrete in columns appeared in the newly released video. Stone-like aggregates used to strengthen concrete during construction typically remain visible but they were not in the images from the collapse site.

“The white color just stuns me,” Aghayere told the newspaper. He added that instead of seeing aggregate material mixed into the concrete, “it’s just homogenous,” which is likely indication of saltwater damage.

He said it is impossible to tell from just the images whether the concrete used in original construction was weaker than the designs called for, or whether the apparent weakness was due to damage over time.

“It doesn’t look like normal concrete to me. What’s going on?” Aghayere said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Oscar Lee
‘Feel safe?’ Tucson police chief tweets frustration after release of shooting suspect
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
Tucson police investigating robbery on east side
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Clarence Johnson Jr. was apprehended in Tucson on Monday after he allegedly killed a relative...
Oakland murder suspect caught in Tucson

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US diplomat: Security threat at Kabul airport ‘imminent’
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate, AP-NORC poll finds
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show “The Jump” and pulling her off NBA programming.
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming