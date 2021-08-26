Advertise
Southern AZ man raising funds for military nonprofit through golf tourney, marathon

(Lindsey Bonner)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Southern Arizona man is seeking to raise donations for “Folds of Honor” through a golf tournament set for Monday, Sept. 6 and through a gold tournament nearly two weeks earlier.

Mike Karpe, a professional golfer, said he planned to host the Patriot Golf Day Tournament to benefit the group, which provides scholarships for children or spouses of U.S. soldiers who were severely wounded or killed in active duty.

The tournament is at the MountainView Golf Club in Saddlebrooke.

Karpe said that last year, the tournament raised over $31,500 for Folds of Honor through entries and local sponsorships.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Karpe planned to play more than 108-hole golf marathon, where the donations are based on how many holes he can play. He said he planned to play until sunset or until he couldn’t physically do it anymore.

Karpe said the day before, he had already raised $5,000 through the tournament.

