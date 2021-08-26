Study: More kids used tobacco, prescription drugs through pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A landmark study, conducted by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, found youth tobacco and prescription drug use rose while alcohol use declined during the pandemic.

Researchers said overall drug use among 10 to 14-year-olds remained stable during COVID, however the types of substances being used shifted.

Dr. William Pelham, an author on the study, explains a potential reason alcohol use fell from 1.9% to 0.7% during COVID while more kids spent time at home.

“If you’re at home with your parents all the time and drinking, maybe they can notice you’re intoxicated,” he said. “Whereas if you’re using one of these e-cigarettes you can do that secretly.”

He said kids experiencing stress, depression, anxiety or a hardship at home, were most likely to use substances. Parents played a key role.

“We also noticed parents who are more connected with their kids, who are monitoring what they’re doing more often, we saw the less increase in those families,” he said.

Cody Welty, a mental health researcher at the University of Arizona, emphasizes the pressure the pandemic continues to place on kids.

“Ask them how their day was and really wait and listen to hear the answer. It’s hard. Online school is hard and going back to school is hard right now,” he said.

He said communication makes a world of difference.

“It’s really hard to tell what a kid is going through unless you ask them,” he said. “They’re really good at putting on a face if they don’t want someone to think they’re anxious or depressed.”

Help & Hope for YOUth can help connect youth with mental health services in southern Arizona. Contact the General Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline, here. Find suicide and crisis prevention services for LGBTQ and youth through the Trevor Project, here.

