TPD to host catalytic converter etching event on Aug. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department will be hosting a catalytic converter etching event on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Several area businesses are willing to assist the Tucson community by using their repair bays to conduct the event.

Tucson Police say that etching your catalytic converter is one of the several steps you can take to protect your vehicle. Other steps include parking in well-lit areas, parking in a garage or close to building entrances, adjusting your vehicle’s security system to activate from vibrations, or installing a catalytic converter-specific security device.

To participate in this event, vehicle owners are asked to contact one of the businesses listed below to set up an appointment on Aug. 28:

Brake Masters at 351 W. Valencia Rd. (520)-294-4900

Jiffy Lube at 3260 N. Oracle Rd. (520)-888-4525

Kenny’s Exhaust Works at 275 W. Fort Lowell Rd. #2 (520)-887-4999

For more information about this event, called the West Side Substation at (520)-791-4467.

