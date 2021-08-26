Tucson police investigating robbery on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene in a residential neighborhood following an armed robbery.

Officers say an armed robbery was reported around 8 p.m. at the Walgreens at 8730 East Broadway Boulevard, and the suspect drove away.

Officers and K-9 followed up to look for that vehicle. Police say they’ve detained at least two people near Camino Seco, south of Stella Road.

