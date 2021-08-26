Tucson police investigating robbery on east side
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene in a residential neighborhood following an armed robbery.
Officers say an armed robbery was reported around 8 p.m. at the Walgreens at 8730 East Broadway Boulevard, and the suspect drove away.
Officers and K-9 followed up to look for that vehicle. Police say they’ve detained at least two people near Camino Seco, south of Stella Road.
