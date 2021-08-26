Wildcats set to play in Mexican Baseball Fiesta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will kick off fall competition with a matchup against Yaquis de Obregon at the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

Arizona and Obregon, a member of the Mexican Pacific League, will play the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Kino Stadium.

Arizona head coach Chip Hale said the game presents a great opportunity for the team.

“Playing against a quality opponent in Obregon will give us a great early evaluation of our roster and present our freshman class with their first taste of performing in front of a large, engaged crowd,” Hale said.

Tickets can be purchased at MexicanBaseballFiesta.com. Ticket prices for all games are $15 for box seats and $10 for general admission tickets. Tickets for children aged 6-16 and seniors are $6 but are not on sale until the day of each game.

This will be the Wildcats’ second time in this event. They played to a 2-2 tie against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the 2018 Fiesta.

In addition to their participation in the 2021 Fiesta, the Wildcats will play two fall baseball games against collegiate opponents. Details on both games was not immediately available.

The NCAA allows teams to play one game a year against a foreign opponent in the United States. The game does not count against the 56 games in the regular season or the two fall games.

The Wildcats begin fall training next week at Hi Corbett Field in preparation for their first season under Hale.

