Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Wildcats set to play in Mexican Baseball Fiesta

Arizona baseball head coach Chip Hale
Chip Hale is in his first season as the Arizona Wildcats head baseball coach.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will kick off fall competition with a matchup against Yaquis de Obregon at the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

Arizona and Obregon, a member of the Mexican Pacific League, will play the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Kino Stadium.

Arizona head coach Chip Hale said the game presents a great opportunity for the team.

“Playing against a quality opponent in Obregon will give us a great early evaluation of our roster and present our freshman class with their first taste of performing in front of a large, engaged crowd,” Hale said.

Tickets can be purchased at MexicanBaseballFiesta.com. Ticket prices for all games are $15 for box seats and $10 for general admission tickets. Tickets for children aged 6-16 and seniors are $6 but are not on sale until the day of each game.

This will be the Wildcats’ second time in this event. They played to a 2-2 tie against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the 2018 Fiesta.

In addition to their participation in the 2021 Fiesta, the Wildcats will play two fall baseball games against collegiate opponents. Details on both games was not immediately available.

The NCAA allows teams to play one game a year against a foreign opponent in the United States. The game does not count against the 56 games in the regular season or the two fall games.

The Wildcats begin fall training next week at Hi Corbett Field in preparation for their first season under Hale.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Oscar Lee
‘Feel safe?’ Tucson police chief tweets frustration after release of shooting suspect
Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
Tucson police investigating robbery on east side
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Like rattlesnake venom, the enzyme at high levels can “shred” the membranes of vital organs.
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle

Latest News

University of Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch.
Arizona Wildcats will use two quarterbacks against BYU in opener
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl offering $1,000 grants to teachers
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy