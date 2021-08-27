Advertise
Arizona surpasses 1 million reported COVID-19 cases

The Arizona Department of Health Services says vaccinations are the surest way to protect...
The Arizona Department of Health Services says vaccinations are the surest way to protect oneself from COVID-19.(Arizona Department of Health Services)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Friday, Aug. 27, the state added 3,707 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to more than 1 million.

Sixty-three deaths were reported on Friday. According to the AZDHS Data Dashboard, more than 18,700 people have died.

In Pima County, nearly 2,500 people have died and more than 126,400 cases have been reported.

Health officials say vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from getting COVID-19. Pima County residents can find a vaccination site at pima.gov/covid19vaccine. Home-bound residents can go HERE or call 520-222-0119.

