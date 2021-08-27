Arizona surpasses 1 million reported COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Friday, Aug. 27, the state added 3,707 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to more than 1 million.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,707 cases and 63 deaths. With these additional cases, Arizona has passed 1 million reported COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths. The surest protection is getting vaccinated. #RollUpYourSleeve https://t.co/8M9oiPZ6bW pic.twitter.com/NinulKCxjl — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 27, 2021

Sixty-three deaths were reported on Friday. According to the AZDHS Data Dashboard, more than 18,700 people have died.

In Pima County, nearly 2,500 people have died and more than 126,400 cases have been reported.

Health officials say vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from getting COVID-19. Pima County residents can find a vaccination site at pima.gov/covid19vaccine . Home-bound residents can go HERE or call 520-222-0119.

