FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning in place through this evening!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but for the most part thunderstorm activity will be limited as high pressure sets up overhead. A boost from the tropics will increase our rain and storm chances by next week as well as cool our temperatures down.

FRIDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Sunny and hot with a high of 104F. 10% shower chance.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

