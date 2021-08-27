Gov. Doug Ducey announces interim ADHS Director, Senior Public Health Advisor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey has announced a new ADHS Director and Senior Public Health Advisor.

Don Herrington, a 21-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Health Services, was named to succeed Dr. Cara Christ and oversee the frontline health care workers who have led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herrington currently serves as the department’s Deputy Director for Planning and Operations, where he oversees policy development, hiring professional and support staff, and the department’s budget.

Don Herrington (The Office of Governor Doug Ducey)

Both the governor and Herrington have also named Dr. Richard Carmona to serve as the senior advisor on public health emergency preparedness. Dr. Carmona is a longtime Tucson resident who served as the 17th Surgeon General of the United States from 2002 to 2006. He is the Distinguished Professor of Public Health at the University of Arizona, and most recently served as the director of the University of Arizona COVID Response Team .

“Arizona couldn’t have two more dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced public health professionals at the helm of the Department of Health Services,” Governor Ducey said in a press release. “With Don directing day-to-day operations and Dr. Carmona marshalling our resources to defeat this virus and get Arizonans vaccinated, I’m confident we just got a lot closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”

