Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Gov. Doug Ducey announces interim ADHS Director, Senior Public Health Advisor

Ducey announced Thursday that Dr. Richard Carmona would serve as Senior Public Health Advisor.
Ducey announced Thursday that Dr. Richard Carmona would serve as Senior Public Health Advisor.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey has announced a new ADHS Director and Senior Public Health Advisor.

Don Herrington, a 21-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Health Services, was named to succeed Dr. Cara Christ and oversee the frontline health care workers who have led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herrington currently serves as the department’s Deputy Director for Planning and Operations, where he oversees policy development, hiring professional and support staff, and the department’s budget.

Don Herrington
Don Herrington(The Office of Governor Doug Ducey)

Both the governor and Herrington have also named Dr. Richard Carmona to serve as the senior advisor on public health emergency preparedness. Dr. Carmona is a longtime Tucson resident who served as the 17th Surgeon General of the United States from 2002 to 2006. He is the Distinguished Professor of Public Health at the University of Arizona, and most recently served as the director of the University of Arizona COVID Response Team.

“Arizona couldn’t have two more dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced public health professionals at the helm of the Department of Health Services,” Governor Ducey said in a press release. “With Don directing day-to-day operations and Dr. Carmona marshalling our resources to defeat this virus and get Arizonans vaccinated, I’m confident we just got a lot closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
TPD: Suspect shot himself following armed robbery at Tucson pharmacy
Zachary Oscar Lee
‘Feel safe?’ Tucson police chief tweets frustration after release of shooting suspect
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Like rattlesnake venom, the enzyme at high levels can “shred” the membranes of vital organs.
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Oro Valley PD investigating three-vehicle wreck on Tangerine, Innovation
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it has received more complaints about street racing...
Pima County deputies cracking down on street racing
Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff for those killed in Kabul attack
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection