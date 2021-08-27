AzMerit scores plummet across the board for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The official AzMerit scores were released to the public Friday, Aug. 27.

As expected, there was a huge drop in scores across the board and the pandemic is likely to blame.

According to the Arizona Department of Education, the English language arts (ELA) scores dropped 4% and the math scores fell 11%.

“COVID-19 significantly impacted students and families, and scores reflect the challenging learning environments many students faced,” the ADE said in a news release. “Statewide, 38% of students passed the ELA section, and 31% passed the mathematics section.”

Each of the top 10 school districts in southern Arizona saw drops except Tanque Verde USD (2% increase in ELA score) and Sahuarita USD (no change in ELA score).

School districts got a look at their preliminary results in the last few weeks and most saw a dramatic drop in the scores.

In April 2021, testing began for third, eighth and 10th graders at public and charter schools as mandated by Arizona law. But due to the pandemic, school districts will not face penalties and individual schools will not be graded.

The AZMerit is now known as AzM2, but that will change next year. In April 2020, the Arizona State Board of Education adopted new assessments to “better measure students’ proficiency and college and career readiness.”

Starting in 2022, grades third through eight will take a test developed by NCS Pearson . High school students will be given the ACT, but school districts will be able to supplant it with the SAT. For more on the new test, go HERE.

You can see the complete results at https://www.azed.gov/accountability-research/state-assessment-results

2021 AZMerit Scores For Southern Arizona’s Top 10 School Districts

District 2019 ELA 2021 ELA Percent Change 2019 Math Score 2021 Math Percent Change Tucson USD 32% passed 23% passed 9% decrease 30% passed 14% passed 16% decrease Amphi Public Schools 44% passed 40% passed 4% decrease 42% passed 32% passed 10% decrease Sunnyside USD 26% passed 15% passed 11% decrease 28% passed 9% passed 19% decrease Flowing Wells USD 41% passed 29% passed 12% decrease 40% passed 23% passed 17% decrease Marana USD 39% passed 37% passed 2% decrease 40% passed 31% passed 9% decrease Vail USD 63% passed 56% passed 7% decrease 66% passed 51% passed 15% decrease Tanque Verde USD 60% passed 62% passed 2% increase 55% passed 41% passed 14% decrease Sahuarita USD 45% passed 45% passed No change 41% passed 32% passed 9% decrease Catalina Foothills USD 66% passed 63% passed 3% decrease 67% passed 55% passed 12% decrease Nogales USD 36% passed 23% passed 13% decrease 36% passed 12% passed 24% decrease

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.