Old Tucson future ownership options under consideration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson shut its doors indefinitely nearly a year ago due to the pandemic. A committee is currently going through proposals for a new ownership group to take over, according to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Through the years, Old Tucson captured the hearts of many.

“When you have such classics like Tombstone, Three Amigos and any John Wayne film basically. Everyone has their own childhood connection to those films,” said Morgan Smith, a former entertainer at Old Tucson.

The theme park has a connection that crosses generations. Preston Gamblin and his son Caden Gamblin worked as stuntmen at Old Tucson.

“Go see the gunfights, the cancan girls or eat the food. Just share in the experience. Stepping back in time was awesome. There was always something for everybody there,” Preston Gamblin said.

P.J. Lawton worked at the park for 20 years and knew, Bob Shelton, the founder of Old Tucson.

“I started running across a lot of photographs, movie industry information. On top of that, Bob gave me lots of photographs and his mental knowledge of Old Tucson,” Lawton said.

He’s put his knowledge into a book that captures the history of the film studio all the way up through the last Nightfall in 2019.

“It’s really depressing to see it closed,” he said. “I’m sure the county is working on it,”

The board of supervisors say the committee has until Sept. 1 to finish its review. A final recommendation is expected to go to the board in late September or early October.

