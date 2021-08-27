Pima County’s Historic Canoa Ranch to reopen Sept. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public will be able to see the historic buildings and corrals of Historic Canoa Ranch beginning Sept. 4.

Guided walking tours of the ranch will resume and be conducted every Saturday in September and October. Each tour begins at 8:30 a.m. and will last 90 minutes. The tours are $5 per person.

According to a news release, interpretive guides will share their knowledge of the long history of the ranch during the tours. Visitors are also able to conduct self-guided tours.

“We’re so excited to be able to share the rich history of Canoa Ranch with the public once again,” said Valerie Samoy, the natural resources, parks and recreation special staff assistant.

Masks will be required at all times inside buildings, and unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear masks at all times during their visit.

There are three new environmental education activities at the ranch for visitors to enjoy:

A nature walk at the ranch’s restored 2.5-acre lake

A walk focusing on dragonflies and damselfies

Easy-level hike of the historic Anza Trail

You can register for a tour here .

The grounds are open seven days a week from dawn to dusk for access to Canoa Lake, the Cienega, the pollinator garden, and the Anza trail.

Historic Ranch is located at 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley:

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.