Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Saints-Cardinals game canceled

New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday’s preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled as Ida takes aim at Louisiana’s coast.

Ida is currently forecast to hit Category 4 strength before landfall late Sunday in Terrebonne Parish.

In a press conference Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards says the game was canceled under his direction.

“I did not feel it was appropriate,” he said.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana

Ida moving north; expected to strengthen to Category 3 by landfall

Live updates from your Weather Authority Team

Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center

Download the Fox 8 Weather app

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
TPD: Suspect shot himself following armed robbery at Tucson pharmacy
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
New ownership options under review
Old Tucson future ownership options under consideration
Like rattlesnake venom, the enzyme at high levels can “shred” the membranes of vital organs.
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
TRAFFIC ALERT: Oro Valley PD investigating three-vehicle wreck on Tangerine, Innovation

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
Super Bowl LVII will be the third played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals and...
State Farm Stadium to host Super Bowl LVII