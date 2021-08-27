TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies investigating single-vehicle collision on River, Alvernon
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are responding to a single-vehicle collision on River Road west of Alvernon Way.
Traffic will be blocked and/or delayed on River Road while the investigation continues.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
