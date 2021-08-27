WATCH: Students cheer as cat rescued from palm tree in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Not all heroes wear capes, but they always answer the call.

A cat named Beans got stuck in a palm tree near Second Street Children’s School in Tucson on Thursday.

Miranda Ibarra said Beans was still up in the three Friday morning so a plea for help was shared out on social media.

Hi friends! Can anyone help?

A kitty named beans was naughty and has been stuck in a palm tree since yesterday. (Look at that naughty face!) The neighborhood needs help getting him down. This is near 2nd Street Children’s School. Anyone have a cherry picker they can borrow? pic.twitter.com/ELns4WIrS5 — Mary Coleman KOLD (@Mary_reports) August 27, 2021

Ibarra said Chris Sowers showed up with a cherry picker and got Beans down.

Students at Second Street Children’s School got to see the rescue play out. From the sound of their cheers, Sowers was the hero they and Beans both needed and deserved.

“The kids were able to observe and experience how we help each other in the community,” Ibarra said.

Thank you to Sowers for answering the call for help and for making a difference.

