Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

WATCH: Students cheer as cat rescued from palm tree in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Not all heroes wear capes, but they always answer the call.

A cat named Beans got stuck in a palm tree near Second Street Children’s School in Tucson on Thursday.

Miranda Ibarra said Beans was still up in the three Friday morning so a plea for help was shared out on social media.

Ibarra said Chris Sowers showed up with a cherry picker and got Beans down.

Students at Second Street Children’s School got to see the rescue play out. From the sound of their cheers, Sowers was the hero they and Beans both needed and deserved.

“The kids were able to observe and experience how we help each other in the community,” Ibarra said.

Thank you to Sowers for answering the call for help and for making a difference.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
TPD: Suspect shot himself following armed robbery at Tucson pharmacy
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Like rattlesnake venom, the enzyme at high levels can “shred” the membranes of vital organs.
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
New ownership options under review
Old Tucson future ownership options under consideration
TRAFFIC ALERT: Oro Valley PD investigating three-vehicle wreck on Tangerine, Innovation

Latest News

Trevor Gene Ladd died at a Tucson hospital on July 31, hours after getting into a fight near...
UPDATE: Reward offered for information about fatal fight on Tucson’s west side
Beans
WATCH: Students cheer as cat rescued from palm tree in Tucson
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
Parvo can live on surfaces and in soil for several months.
Pima Animal Care Center sees increase in parvo cases