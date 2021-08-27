“We’re being forced out”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The affordable housing crisis seems to be getting worse. Tucson’s booming rental market has made it an ideal location for real estate companies to invest.

Now, residents on public and veteran housing programs say they are being “forced out” of their apartments when their lease is up. This comes after a Florida-based company recently purchased Catalina Towers near Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

“This is my home,” said Glen “Lewis” Hapeman, gesturing at his one-bedroom apartment.

The 56-year-old disabled veteran says he has lived at the former Catalina Towers Apartments since December.

“I’m on a fixed income,” he said. “I am also on Section 8 Housing.”

Hapeman says he found the following letter wedged in his door a few months ago.

“It was a shock to all of us,” he said.

The letter informed Catalina Tower residents that as of June 16th, Greenwater Real Estate Management was taking over and renaming the property “Villas Del Paraiso.”

Tenants with “outstanding balances and new renewals” were instructed to meet with staff at the leasing office “in person.” Hapeman says that’s where Section 8 and HUD-VASH recipients are being told their lease will not be renewed.

“I was mentally at a point where I was ready to give up,” said Hapeman. “My friends will tell you that I had searched for an apartment, I couldn’t find anything anywhere. Had it not been for Julie with Casa Del Coronado Apartments, I would not have a place to live.”

Hapeman considers himself lucky. He was able to get an early lease termination.

“I was really deceived when I moved in as far as the conditions of the apartment,” said Hapeman. “There were several issues that were wrong with it that had to be fixed and it took a long time to get them repaired. I ended up spending hundreds of dollars myself to keep the bugs out of my home. The drug use is unbelievable. I forced them; with the evidence that I have, the conditions of the environment, into an early lease termination.”

A cash grant for his service dog has made Hapeman’s move possible.

Combat veteran, Eugene Haley, is not as fortunate.

“They [are] putting us out during the middle of a COVID situation,” said Haley. “They didn’t tell me until I was six months to eight months in that they had plans on selling the place.”

Haley, a HUD-VASH recipient, says he is scrambling to find a safe, affordable place to live before his lease ends August 31st.

“It’s kind of a setback in life, I was content on staying here,” said Haley. “I have to make do, I am a soldier.”

In an email, one woman told KOLD Investigates her 57-year-old disabled mother has lived at the former Catalina Towers Apartments for 7 years. She claims her mother was told by management they are no longer accepting Section 8 Housing to allow for renovations and, ultimately, rent increases.

Hapeman says, with help from Section 8 Housing, he pays $694 a month all in.

KOLD Investigates learned one-bedrooms now start at $725 a month plus an additional $153 for utilities.

We took residents’ concerns to Greenwater Real Estate Management. After leaving several voicemails, we stopped by the leasing office but were told to call the same number listed on the letter to residents. We were also told to leave.

A week went by, but our calls email, Facebook and LinkedIn messages went unanswered.

The Southern Arizona Veteran Affairs Office couldn’t tell us how many HUD-VASH clients are leaving the former Catalina Towers Apartments due to privacy.

Luke Johnson, a Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Assistant Public Affairs Officer, sent us the following statement:

“This is one of several cases recently brought to our attention. The current real estate market in southern Arizona has made it challenging for our low-income Veterans, who use the HUD-VASH program, to find and maintain stable housing.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is diligently working to assist these Veterans – and, indeed, all Veterans who are on the verge of homelessness or are currently experiencing homeless.

If you are a Veteran, or know a Veteran, who is homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless, contact the Homeless Veteran Clinic at (520) 629-1839 or walk into the Homeless Veteran Clinic, bldg. 90 on the Tucson VA complex. In addition, Veterans may contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, which is staffed with trained agents who are always ready to talk confidentially 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-877-4AID VET or (877) 424-3838. Helping Veterans exit homelessness and remain in stable housing remains one of VA’s top priorities.

If you are a landlord or organization interested in learning more about the HUD-VASH program and renting to one of our nation’s heroes and his/her family, call (520) 591-9712.”

“Close your eyes for just a minute,” said Hapeman. “Now imagine your father is on this camera right now. How would you feel if he was in the position that I am in? They are profiting off of harming other people’s lives.”

According to the latest figures from ApartmentList.com, rent has jump 13.5% in Tucson compared to last year. The median one-bedroom apartment is going for $899 a month.

