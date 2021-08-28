Advertise
Arizona passes 1 million COVID-19 cases as ICU bed availability fluctuates

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona passed a grim milestone on Friday, Aug. 27: More than 1 million reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Hospitals are feeling the effect of the fourth wave of COVID as many of the unvaccinated contract the virus. The Pima County Health Department says one age group in particular is causing concern when it comes to vaccinations.

“I’ll share with you one thing that continues to be a source of pain for me and source of concern for all of us, is that 20 to 29 year age group continue to lag behind,” Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer, said.

It’s the young adults failing to get vaccinated, and many of them have returned to college for fully in-person learning.

But, when it comes to vaccinations as a whole in Pima County, our numbers are better than the state. Neatly 55% are fully vaccinated and 63% have gotten at least one dose. Of the 809 COVID related deaths since January, only four were among fully vaccinated individuals.

“In terms of hospitalizations, our estimate – the people in hospitals right now who have COVID, those 3,000 plus hospitalizations that have occurred since January, less than 2% have been fully vaccinated,” Garcia said.

ICU bed levels have fluctuated over the past few weeks, taking a toll on the staff and personal protective equipment.

“What contributes to ICU bed availability and medical, surgical bed availability is not just the physical plant of ventilators and a bed. Its actually the staffing, and it’s the staffing that’s become a challenge for some of our hospital partners,” Garcia explained.

The county health department is working closely with their partners, such as Banner and Tucson Medical, and in some cases, he says they’ve started to assemble the documentation for requesting federal staffing resources.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

