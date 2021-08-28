Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New ownership options under review
Old Tucson future ownership options under consideration
The 2021 AzMERIT scores were released to the public Friday, Aug. 27.
AzMerit scores plummet across the board for southern Arizona schools
New research on COVID-19 vaccine administration: study shows arm should not be pinched
KOLD Investigates: New research finds improper COVID-19 vaccination technique could lower effectiveness
Trevor Gene Ladd died at a Tucson hospital on July 31, hours after getting into a fight near...
UPDATE: Reward offered for information about fatal fight on Tucson’s west side
"Residents say they're forced out of home"
“We’re being forced out”

Latest News

WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school football game
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,893 new cases of COVID-19; 18,779 total deaths
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US drone strike kills 2 Islamic State members in Afghanistan