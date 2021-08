TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are responding to a traffic hazard on Houghton Road at Dawn Road due to a down power line.

Traffic will be blocked and/or delayed in both directions on Houghton Road.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Power Line Down on Houghton at Dawn https://t.co/QpS4spOsX1 pic.twitter.com/azm7zwbcIY — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 28, 2021

