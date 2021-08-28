Festival of Books coming back in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Festival of Books is slated to return to the University of Arizona next year.

Festival officials announced that the 2022 festival is set for March 12 and March 13.

Officials called the festival a “community-wide celebration of literature.”

The festival is seeking volunteers, and no experience is necessary.

“All you need is a warm smile and a helpful attitude!” the festival’s website reads.

Registration for the festival’s literary awards competition is also open until Oct. 31. First-place winners will win $1,000, second-place winners get $500 and third-place winners get $250.

The top 50 entrants will be invited to attend the Masters Workshop.

Proceeds from the festival are donated to local nonprofits that support improved literacy in Southern Arizona.

Since 2009, the festival has donated more than $2 million.

For more information about the Tucson Festival of Books, click HERE.

