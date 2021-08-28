Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical moisture pushes into southern Arizona next week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers and storms possible through the weekend, before big changes head our way by next week. An increase in storm activity is expected as tropical moisture from Nora surges through the Gulf of California. As a result, daytime highs will also fall into the 80s and 90s for much of next week. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be of concern. Stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with overngiht lows in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

