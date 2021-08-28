Advertise
Flash Flood Warning issued for portions of southern Arizona

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the following:

Southwestern Santa Cruz County until 5:45 p.m. -- The location that will experience flash flooding is Nogales.

East Central Pima County until 6:00 p.m. -- Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona de Tucson, Summit and Rita Ranch.

Eastern Pima County until 6:30 p.m. -- Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

Southeastern Pima County until 6:30 p.m. -- Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas north and northwest of Arivaca.

