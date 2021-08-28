One injured in crash between bus, motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck involving a bus and a motorcycle that left one person with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they are at near Grant Road and Alvernon Way after a motorcycle and a bus collided.

The motorcyclist has been taken to a nearby hospital, according to officers.

North and southbound traffic on Alvernon Way is “limited,” police say, and they are unsure how long that will be.

