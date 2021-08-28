Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One injured in crash between bus, motorcycle

Officers are at the scene of a wreck that left a motorcyclist severely injured.
Officers are at the scene of a wreck that left a motorcyclist severely injured.(Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck involving a bus and a motorcycle that left one person with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they are at near Grant Road and Alvernon Way after a motorcycle and a bus collided.

The motorcyclist has been taken to a nearby hospital, according to officers.

North and southbound traffic on Alvernon Way is “limited,” police say, and they are unsure how long that will be.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are at the scene of an armed robbery at a pharmacy on East Broadway Boulevard.
TPD: Suspect shot himself following armed robbery at Tucson pharmacy
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
New ownership options under review
Old Tucson future ownership options under consideration
Like rattlesnake venom, the enzyme at high levels can “shred” the membranes of vital organs.
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
New research on COVID-19 vaccine administration: study shows arm should not be pinched
KOLD Investigates: New research finds improper COVID-19 vaccination technique could lower effectiveness

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies investigating single-vehicle collision on River, Alvernon
The new Pinto Creek Bridge is under construction on US 60 between Superior and Miami.
Plan ahead for US 60 closure Sept. 12-17 between Superior and Miami
TRAFFIC ALERT: Oro Valley PD investigating three-vehicle wreck on Tangerine, Innovation
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it has received more complaints about street racing...
Pima County deputies cracking down on street racing