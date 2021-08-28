Over 4 million Arizonans have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than four million Arizonans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported that about 55 percent of the state’s population — or 3.5 million people — are fully vaccinated.

“Arizonans are stepping up and doing their part to put this pandemic behind us,” ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington said in a news release. “This battle is not over but we’re clearly headed in the right direction.”

In all, more than 7.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. ADHS says vaccination rates have ramped up since mid-July, as more businesses and employers begin requiring vaccines. During the week of Aug. 15, 104,000 people were vaccinated.

The state added 3,893 additional cases and 55 newly reported deaths on Saturday. There were 1,982 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday. While hospitalizations are steadily rising, they are less than half than the pandemic peak of 5,082, recorded on Jan. 11.

Health officials continue to say that the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. To find a vaccine site near you, click here.

