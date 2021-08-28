Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Over 4 million Arizonans have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

(WALB)
By Peter Valencia, The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --  More than four million Arizonans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported that about 55 percent of the state’s population — or 3.5 million people — are fully vaccinated.

“Arizonans are stepping up and doing their part to put this pandemic behind us,” ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington said in a news release. “This battle is not over but we’re clearly headed in the right direction.”

In all, more than 7.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. ADHS says vaccination rates have ramped up since mid-July, as more businesses and employers begin requiring vaccines. During the week of Aug. 15, 104,000 people were vaccinated.

The state added 3,893 additional cases and 55 newly reported deaths on Saturday. There were 1,982 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday. While hospitalizations are steadily rising, they are less than half than the pandemic peak of 5,082, recorded on Jan. 11.

Health officials continue to say that the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. To find a vaccine site near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

New ownership options under review
Old Tucson future ownership options under consideration
The 2021 AzMERIT scores were released to the public Friday, Aug. 27.
AzMerit scores plummet across the board for southern Arizona schools
New research on COVID-19 vaccine administration: study shows arm should not be pinched
KOLD Investigates: New research finds improper COVID-19 vaccination technique could lower effectiveness
Trevor Gene Ladd died at a Tucson hospital on July 31, hours after getting into a fight near...
UPDATE: Reward offered for information about fatal fight on Tucson’s west side
"Residents say they're forced out of home"
“We’re being forced out”

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,893 new cases of COVID-19; 18,779 total deaths
Eviction moratorium
Pima County working to help those facing eviction as Supreme Court blocks moratorium
Arizona passes 1 million COVID cases
Arizona passes 1 million COVID-19 cases as ICU bed availability fluctuates
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protective overalls and...
US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus