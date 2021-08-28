Advertise
WATCH: KOLD answers your questions about upcoming wildfire season

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There really is no “wildfire season” in Arizona, experts say.

Wildfires are a year-round threat and crews have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

With Monsoon 2021 breaking records and vegetation growth exploding, we could see a spike in fires in the coming months.

Plenty of viewers have reached out with questions about what we can expect in 2022.

That’s why KOLD’s Dan Marries hosted a virtual question-and-answer session with Steven Miranda and Heidi Schewel from the Coronado National Forest.

If you missed the event, you can watch it at the top of this story or on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/koldnews

