FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for your Monday before we see big changes heading our way Tuesday onward. Increasing moisture from the remnants of Nora will push north into southern Arizona making for a soggy week with rain and storm chances possible day or night. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the big concerns. Daytime highs will also plummet into the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

