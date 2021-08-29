Local family brings attention to International Overdose Awareness Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the midst of a pandemic, it may be easy to forget about the long-standing opioid epidemic still sweeping the country. But, one local family is helping the public to remember the severity, just days before International Overdose Awareness Day.

“Whether it be today or tomorrow, the next day, it still feels tough everyday,” said Abraham Stewart, one of Isaac Campos’ friends.” “It’s something you sit with every day, it is as harsh as the day we found it.”

Campos’ celebration of life was held today nearly a year after he passed away from an accidental overdose. It was delayed in part because of the pandemic—those who knew Campos best say waiting hasn’t made things any easier.

“He grew up in a good decent home,” said Frances Smith, Campos’ grandmother. “He was a young man that lost his mother six months prior and had trouble sleeping.”

Smith says her grandson took a pill given to him by a friend to help him sleep, and that pill was unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

“When we went to wake him up for work, he wouldn’t answer,” said Smith. “My husband had to open the door and found him, and he was gone.”

Friends and family bid a final farewell to Campos, someone they say is irreplaceable.

“Isaac was a very joyful very fun person to be with he brought out the best in everybody,” said Frank Campos, Isaac’s father.

Isaacs friends and family want their tragedy to serve as a lesson.

“It can happen to anyone,” said Maria Paulina Carrillo, Isaac’s girlfriend. “You just have to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and he was definitely at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Isaac took it one time and it killed,” said Smith. “I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, I beg you, don’t do that.”

“The only thing you can learn from this is we have to appreciate the people we love and protect them and spread awareness,” said Carrillo.

