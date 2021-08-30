Border Patrol: Assault weapons, ammunition seized at Nogales entry port

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly found assault rifles, magazines and ammunition hidden in a pickup truck on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales.

Authorities say they searched a tan 1999 Chevy S-10 headed into Mexico after they noticed “anomalies” in the rear quarter panels on the left and right side of the truck bed.

After officers removed a taillight, they said, they found several packages wrapped in cellophane and socks filled with loose ammunition.

After inspecting the rest of the truck, they say, they found four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 bolts, four AK-47 bolt covers, four AK-47 bolt springs, six AK-47 ammunition magazines and 889 rounds of ammunition.

“CBP conducts outbound enforcement operations to help secure our shared border with Mexico,” , Nogales Port of Entry director Michael Humphries was quoted as saying in a news release. “This weapon seizure demonstrates an outstanding job by our officers and denied these weapons from Transnational Criminal Organizations.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.