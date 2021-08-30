Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch in place starting Tuesday!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for your Monday before we see big changes heading our way Tuesday onward. Increasing moisture from the remnants of Nora will push north into southern Arizona making for a soggy week with rain and storm chances possible day or night. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the big concerns with a flash flood watch in place from 11am Tuesday through 5am Thursday. Daytime highs will also plummet into the mid-80s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs around 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Storms wind down. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Storm chances go up overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

