Grant funds new Rape Forensic Exam program at Banner University Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to a $499,382 grant form the U.S. Department of Justice, Banner Health is expanding services for survivors of sexual assault with a new forensic exam site.

A team of experts from the University of Arizona, the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault and Banner University Medical Center-Tucson will work together to guide the exam program to ensure it meets survivor needs.

The new site, that opened last week, provides medical forensic exams for victims of sexual assault at Banner University Medical Center. Until now, survivors were only able to get an exam at Tucson Medical Center.

“For a person who has been traumatized – who’s tired, who’s already gotten some medical care – it’s an extra step to go elsewhere for the forensic exam,” Director of the University of Arizona Consortium on Gender Based Violence, Elise Lopez was quoted as saying. “They’re exhausted and likely still in the clothing they were wearing when they were assaulted. Having to go to another location for a forensic exam is a huge barrier when someone is in this state.”

The University of Arizona is one of eight universities to be awarded a Department of Justice grant to support the expansion of sexual assault nurse examiner programs.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.