Man dies at Deer Creek in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A man fell to his death in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 28.

According to the National Park Service, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call about an injured person shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The victim was a participant in a non-commercial river trip on the Colorado River who was hiking in the Deer Creek Narrows within Grand Canyon National Park. The man fell approximately 50 feet and could not be located by other members of the river trip.

Multiple teams of NPS technical and swift-water rescuers were flown into the site, but they were unable to locate the man because of the terrain, darkness, and safety concerns.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, NPS personnel found the man, who was identified as David Colburn, 48, of Tygh Valley, Oregon. Colburn was found deceased and recovered by rescue personnel and was transported via helicopter to the South Rim.

The NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.