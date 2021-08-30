Sierra Vista police arrest 2 men for sexual exploitation of a minor in unrelated cases

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested two men in two days on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in unrelated cases.

The first case began in July 2021 when police launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police got another tip in early August about someone using the internet to transmit illicit child images in the Sierra Vista area.

Luis Cesar Fernandez De Castro (Sierra Vista Police Department)

Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Sierra Vista resident Luis Cesar Fernandez De Castro and obtained a search warrant for a residence located in the 7200 block of State Route 92.

Fernandez De Castro was arrested on Friday morning after SVPD detectives and Homeland Security Investigations special agents served the warrant. Fernandez De Castro was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into the Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Jesus Moreno-Cruz (Sierra Vista Police Department)

In a separate case, SVPD detectives were notified by an HSI special agent of a man in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol who allegedly had illicit child images on an electronic device in his possession on Saturday, Aug. 28.

A search warrant was obtained for the device 28-year-old Phoenix resident Jesus Moreno-Cruz was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information relevant to these types of cases is asked to contact SVPD Det. Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

