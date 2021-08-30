Student shot in area of N.C. high school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - One student was shot and taken to the hospital Monday after gunfire in the area of a North Carolina high school, the sheriff’s office said.

WECT reported New Hanover High School students were taken to a nearby middle school after the shooting, said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” a tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement closed a portion of a street near the school.

New Hanover County Schools says that the high school currently is in lockdown.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” the school system said in a news release. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

