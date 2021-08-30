Tucson family ‘terrified every time it rains’ after home floods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon rains lead to nightmare flooding for a Tucson family who owns a home near Fifth Street and Craycroft Road.

“A surge of water from the road broke our door, went through our carport and pinned the puppies against the screen door,” said homeowner Amanda Blake.

The family members were able to rescue the puppies and soon found water in nearly every room of the house. They measured a foot of water in their carport and 1.5 feet in their backyard. They bought the home three years ago but this is the first year flooding has been an issue for them.

The family contacted the city of Tucson who said the property is not in a high-risk FEMA flood zone where flood insurance is required. However, the home is in a local 100-year flood zone and the property is prone to flooding.

“We got our own flood estimate for the damages and just the demo is $8,000 and that’s not to even put everything back together,” Blake said.

She says she hopes the city will do more to improve the drainage along the street to help prevent the floodwaters that rush toward their property.

“They need to put drains into the street because it’s dangerous,” she said.

Once thought of as the perfect starter home, now these family members are holding their breath through every storm.

“We used to love the rain and now we’re terrified every time it rains that our kids are going to get hurt or our animals are going to get hurt,” she said.

The state of Arizona doesn’t require a seller to disclose a property’s flood risks or past flood damage, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

