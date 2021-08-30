Advertise
UArizona: Campus health has resources for COVID-19, those with ties to Afghanistan

Campus Health offers COVID-19 testing, vaccines and mental health resources for those with ties to Afghanistan.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona administrators are urging students to continue their efforts to combat COVID-19 and offering support to students and faculty with ties to Afghanistan, they announced on Monday, Aug. 31.

According to a news release, students and faculty are still urged to get vaccine, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and follow the school’s mask requirements.

“Local area hospitals and other health care providers continue to face challenges due to (an) increase in COVID-19 cases,” President Robert Robbins was quoted as saying. “Basic public health measures like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and testing regularly remain our best way to minimize the spread of the virus and increase the capacity of our health care system.”

Students, employees who are eligible for benefits and “designated campus colleagues,” can get a free appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Campus Health. Those who are fully vaccinated are urged to upload their proof of vaccination, and are eligible to win scholarships and free parking if they do so.

Testing is also available at Campus Health, and students and faculty are encouraged to get tested regularly, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Our testing capacity remains very high, and I want to thank the incredible team that has stepped up to run this initiative as well as those who have registered and had tests administered this past week,” Robbins was quoted as saying.

UArizona plans to offer to-go tests to students and faculty who live off-campus, which can be picked up at several locations on campus.

As of Friday, 1,200 students who live on campus had been tested with no positives.

Robbins said compliance with the school’s rules on masks, which are required in all indoor spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, has been high.

Additionally, UArizona’s Federal Relations team and Center for Middle Eastern Studies are working with state lawmakers and military leaders to relocate Afghan nationals with ties to the university.

Students who are connected to the military and need support can reach out the the VETS Center and students with ties to Afghanistan can reach out to Campus Health for mental health resources.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

