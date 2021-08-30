Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tucson area will see scattered showers, thunderstorms this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday before big changes roll in Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday before big changes roll in Tuesday.(Terra Contessa)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2021 isn’t done by a long shot.

Southern Arizona had a wild weather weekend with several warnings issued by the National Weather Service of Tucson.

According to the KOLD First Alert Weather team, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday before big changes roll in Tuesday.

Increasing moisture from the remnants of Nora will push north into southern Arizona making for a soggy week with rain and storm chances possible day or night.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the big concerns. You can check on current weather alerts at https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/ or by downloading our weather app for Android and Apple devices.

  • SUNDAY NIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
  • MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
  • TUESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
  • WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.
  • THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s.
  • FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
  • SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.
  • SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

Monsoon 2021

We would love to see your photos and video of monsoon weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

