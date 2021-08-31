Advertise
2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Two brothers who told police they buried their mother and sister’s bodies in their suburban Chicago home’s backyard years ago after they died have been released from custody as authorities continue investigating two bodies found buried there.

The brothers, ages 41 and 45, were released on their own recognizance Monday following a 48-hour custody hold.

They were taken into custody Saturday after the bodies were found in the backyard in Lyons.

Those bodies have not yet been identified.

Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion says that while the brothers have not been charged, they “continue to be the subject of the death investigation.”

During a well-being check that found deplorable conditions, the brothers said their mother died in 2015 after being pushed down the stairs by their sister, and their sister died of an illness in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

