Arizona veterans among those rescuing Afghan allies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the last U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, a volunteer group of veterans have launched “Operation Sacred Promise” and are working to rescue their Afghan allies.

The group is made up of former Air Advisors who worked directly with the Afghan Air Force.

Tony Short, a former Security Forces Air Advisor, worked alongside Afghan security forces in 2014 and 2015. He and many other veterans kept in touch with their Afghan allies until Kabul fell and all contact was lost.

“Almost immediately we started contacting each other which were generations of advisors who got calls,” Short said.

The group is working with the U.S. military and private organizations to rescue Afghan security forces who they worked with during their deployments

“Some of them are in extreme danger and they do need to leave, and some are going into an evade and escape mode,” he said. “They need to get away from the Taliban because they’re actively being hunted.”

One of Short’s closest Afghan friends, who saved his life while overseas, has managed to escape but efforts are still being made to get his family out. Short says the rescues are more challenging now that American troops have officially departed.

“I’ve spent hours upon hours for the past two weeks at nighttime helping them navigate messages, going to the gate, then the Taliban is shooting. What do we do? It’s almost like you’re back out there with them,” he said.

Southern Arizona Musicians for Healing (SAMH), an organization dedicated to helping veterans and members of the military who suffer from PTSD, is supporting efforts to save the Afghan allies and their families.

“I’ve listened to the stories of our military and some of our veterans of their concerns for their counterparts who are left in Afghanistan and going through the turmoil,” said Mark Lacy, a founder of SAMH.

The organization has partnered with the Afghan War veterans.

“It feels wonderful to be able to help any of these people who are like family to us,” Short said. “They’re the greatest people in the world and would give you the shirt of their back.”

He says they’ve helped 25 families so far and are sponsoring them to become refugees in America.

“We’re not stopping. This will continue until we get them all,” he said.

